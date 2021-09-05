Mumbai: It’s had to believe that Bigg Boss 13 winner and television actor Sidharth Shukla is no more among us. While his sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock, what broke fans’ hearts even more was Shehnaaz Gill‘s inconsolable condition.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Sings Sidharth Shukla’s Favourite Song in His Recent Stage Performance as Tribute – Watch

While Shehnaaz was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz Badeshah as she reached the crematorium, she looked unbelievably broken. Now, in a recent interview with ABP News, Rahul Mahajan talked about Shehnaaz's condition and mentioned that it was heartbreaking to see her like this. Rahul revealed that inconsolable Shehnaaz was shouting 'mummy ji, mera bachcha,' during Sidharth Shukla's funeral and even rubbed his feet in hope of his return.

"Jab Shehnaaz Gill aayi toh woh itni zor se cheekhi 'mummy ji, mera bachcha, mummy ji, mera bachcha'. Shehnaaz was rubbing the feet of Sidharth's mortal remains, without even realising that he is no more. She is in a state of complete shock and denial. Seeing her condition and mental state I was shivering at the funeral," Rahul Mahajan said.

“Shehnaaz had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything. I remember when I had put my hand on her shoulders to offer my condolences and the way she looked at me I was completely taken aback. I was scared looking at her condition. She was completely numb,” Rahul Mahajan added.

Surely, Sidharth’s death has left a huge void in the heart of Shehnaaz Gill, who first met him in the Bigg Boss 13 house in September 2019. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were much-loved by the audience and the duo never failed to impress everyone with their chemistry and enjoyed massive fan-following. Even though SidNaaz never formally confirmed their relationship, they appeared together on reality shows, where their chemistry was all too evident.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2) morning due to cardiac arrest.