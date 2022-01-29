Bigg Boss 15 grand finale emotional promo: Shehnaaz Gill took over the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale stage with Salman Khan and the promo of their reunion made fans go all emotional. As the day of the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale wrapped up, the fans couldn’t resist trending Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan on Twitter as the two hugged each other. Neither Salman nor Shehnaaz said anything as they hugged and broke down remembering Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz entered the stage and told Salman how much she missed him and seeing him made her emotional. Salman couldn’t resist and asked her to stay strong as they both shared a heartwrenching moment on the stage of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.Also Read - Karan Kundrra Wears Recycled Tuxedo Previously Worn by Aly Goni on Bigg Boss, Fans Say 'Channel Has no Budget'

The moment sent all the Bigg Boss fans into a collective meltdown and many took to social media to wish Shehnaaz well. Sidharth’s fans too expressed love for Shehnaaz and mentioned how returning to a show where she had met the late actor would have been extremely difficult for her. “I can’t c her on the sm stage without sidharth😢,” wrote a fan, while another said, “Rona aa gya dekh kr so heart touching (This brought tears to my eyes, so heart touching).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Day 1: Rashami Desai Gets Evicted, Winner Announcement Tomorrow

Sidharth won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy while Shehnaaz ended up being a runner-up that season. However, their chemistry won the audience’s hearts and the two reportedly started dating each other after the show ended. The fans coined the term ‘SidNaaz’ for them, however, the fans were left devastated when Sidharth passed away in September last year and Shehnaaz’ heartbreaking pictures from the cremation ground took over social media.

Shehnaaz is trying to get her strength back and has found solace in learning about spirituality. The actor has resumed her work now and she will be giving a special tribute to Sidharth in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!