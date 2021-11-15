Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill on Monday treated fans with a new video narrating her skin care routine amidst the busy shoot schedule. The actor, who has remained away from the public gaze after the death of actor Sidharth Shukla, has shared a post on social media after a long time. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Back to back shoots, hard lighting, hours of makeup and lack of sleep. Life is super hectic. It is difficult to manage all of looks and take care of my skin but what keeps me going is the love from you all. ”Also Read - Aly Goni Comes in Support Shehnaaz Gill, Says ‘Shehnaaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute’

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen getting ready for her shoots, posing for her photoshoots and later goes on to share her skin care routine. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's 'Sanaa', Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tu Mera Hai' Will Pierce Your Heart in Tu Yaheen Hai! Watch Emotional Video

Watch Video Here:

As soon as Shehnaaz dropped the video, fans started trending ‘Shehnaaz is Back’. One user wrote, “Shehnaaz we are so glad to see you doing good. Thinking about what you might be going through is so tough. So happy to see you going forward. lots of love.” Also Read - 'Vo Tera Tha, Tera Hi Rahega' Shehnaaz Gill Announces Tribute For Sidharth Shukla as SidNaaz Fans go Teary Eyed

Many wrote, “My star girl” and “Stay Strong dear”.

Earlier, Shehnaaz shared ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ video, a tribute by her to her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Crooned by Shehnaaz Gill, the song has been written and composed by Raj Ranjodh and directed by Bal Deo.

Earlier, Shehnaaz and Sidharth starrer Habit music video was released. The video features a musical montage where behind-the-scenes clips are seen from the shoot of the song. The video depicts the bond that Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared in real life.

Tv star Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai due to a heart attack on September 2. Sidharth and Shhenaaz have featured in a couple of music videos including Shona Shona, and Bhula Dunga.