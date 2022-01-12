Shehnaaz Gill new photoshoot: Actor Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are on cloud nine as their favourite star took to social media to drop her latest photoshoot. The Bigg Boss 13 star is seen posing in a glamorous black dress by designer Gavin Miguel. Shehnaaz wears an asymmetrical black mini-dress with an illusion panel on the neck and feather detailing on one shoulder.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Restarts Her Life After Sidharth Shukla’s Death, Reveals ‘Makeup Helps in Distracting Pain’ -Watch Video

The Honsla Rakh star looked edgy in the unusual look that she styled with a severe top-knot, pink lips, and subtle makeup. Shehnaaz further wore a statement black and diamond ring and a pair of black earrings to go with her black dress. Like other photoshoots that Shehnaaz has done in the near past, this one was also conducted by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Check out her post here: Also Read - Asim Riaz Says His Viral Post Was NOT For Shehnaaz Gill, Twitter Users Say 'You Were Still Wrong'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Also Read - Vikas Gupta Slams Asim Riaz on Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Dance Video, Says ‘This Laugh, Coordinated Dance is Not Really Her’

Shehnaaz’s fans are elated to see her dressing up and getting back to work again. The actor had to battle through a tough time after the passing away of her close friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla, last year. Heartbreaking videos and pictures of Shehnaaz had surfaced on social media from Sidharth’s funeral after which the actor had taken a break to cope up with the loss.

Shehnaaz was seen for sometime during the promotions of her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, with Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh. However, she restricted her presence. Later, she released a music video as a tribute to Sidharth and the SidNaaz fans showered her with lots of love on social media. Now again, as she returns to work, she’s receiving lots of love and support from the fans all over social media.