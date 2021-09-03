Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden death has left Shehnaaz Gill devastated. She is totally inconsolable and heartbroken. Sidharth’s demise and Shehnaaz’s condition have left all SidNaaz fans in tears.Also Read - An Alarming Trend: A Rising Incidence of Heart Attacks in Younger Adults

Shehnaaz was spotted by the media as she reached the Oshiwara crematorium to pay her last respects to the late actor and her close friend. Shehnaaz was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz Badeshah and looked unbelievably broken. What broke fans, even more, is when Shehnaaz stepped out of the car and started shouting 'Sidharth Sidharth' as she rushed towards the ambulance where Sidharth's body was kept. As per a report in peepingmoon, Shehnaaz also fainted twice during Sidharth Shukla's last rites.

Surely, Sidharth's death has left a huge void in the heart of Shehnaaz Gill, who first met him in the Bigg Boss 13 house in September 2019. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were much-loved by the audience and the duo never failed to impress everyone with their chemistry and enjoyed massive fan-following. Even though SidNaaz never formally confirmed their relationship, they appeared together on reality shows, where their chemistry was all too evident.

Earlier, Aly Goni and Rahul Mahajan had revealed that Shehnaaz is totally devastated following the news of Sidharth’s death. Aly Goni, who was with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter and wrote, “Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gaya. stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken (sic).”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2) morning. A report in Peepingmoon revealed that Shehnaaz was the first person who saw Sidharth in an unconscious state on Thursday morning. The report further mentioned that Shehnaaz tried to wake him up, however, upon realising that he had turned cold, Shehnaaz immediately informed his mother and called their family doctor who declared him dead.