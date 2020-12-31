Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are no less than any Bollywood famous couple after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The rumoured couple is currently in Goa to ring in New Year 2021 and the photos and videos of the same are now going viral on social media. In one cute video, Shehnaaz and Sidharth are seen dancing together with social media star Riyaz Ali. The video that has been widely shared by #SidNaaz fans shows Sidharth pulling Shehnaaz cheeks while dancing on the Teri Bhabhi song from Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. Check out the video here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Steals The Show In Rocky Star’s Rs 97K Floral Dress, See PICS

Shehnaaz and Sidharth flew to Goa earlier this week to shoot for a special video number for Valentine’s Day. However, they extended their stay in Goa to also celebrate New Year together. While the rumours have been rife about their relationship in the media, there’s no official confirmation from the couple yet.

The videos and photos definitely show a lot of chemistry and each frame speaks volumes of their cute bonding. Sidharth looks totally smitten with Shehnaaz and the latter had fell head over heels for the man a long time back. The duo has featured in two music videos after gaining popularity from Bigg Boss 13. Recently, they appeared in Tony Kakkar’s song titled Shona Shona which turned out to be a hit number. In another video from Goa, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen matching their steps to their own song.

What do you think of their brilliant chemistry?