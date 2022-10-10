Shehnaaz Gill viral pics in Kanjivaram saree: Shehnaaz Gill was one of the guests who attended an awards show on Sunday evening. The actor chose to stun in a Kanjivaram saree as she walked the red carpet of the awards show with the likes of Allu Arjun, Suriya, Jyothika, R Madhavan, Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh among others.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Gets Death Threat Via Phone Call: 'Will Kill You...'

Shehnaaz, who loves to flaunt suits and sarees at formal events whether it’s a Bollywood party or a South event, didn’t disappoint her fans with the fashion pick this time either. She wore her glossy mint-coloured saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Bigg Boss 13 fame teamed it up with lots of statement temple jewellery and tied her hair in a braided bun. She applied lots of kajal and finished her look with a stack of bangles on both wrists, pink lipstick and her vivacious smile. Shehnaaz simply swayed everyone with her traditional look. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill Cheers For Sajid Khan Amid Criticism on Social Media - Check Viral Tweets!

CHECK SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL PICS AND VIDEOS FROM FILMFARE SOUTH 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushii (@shehnaazfann)

Her aura, her popularity, and her shine. Just wanna say MashaAllah ♥️ SHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFARE SOUTH#SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/ClvWNOoEC8 — Zara (@pctholic) October 9, 2022

Manifesting on two powerhouses calibration

#ShehnaazGill

SHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFARE SOUTH pic.twitter.com/5mzS7MarEt — sal (@navion1990) October 9, 2022

The Gajra, the bangles, the necklace, color combo, her hairstyle everything is be beyond Perfect Our Hottest Diva♥️ SHEHNAAZ SLAYING FILMFARE SOUTH#ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/J530voFTiN — Shehnaaz USAFC (@shehnaazfc_usa) October 9, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PREETHI THAKUR ~SN✨ (@sidnaaz_13_12_27)

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress her fans with her effortless fashion sense. From rocking those glamorous sparkly gowns on the red carpets to wearing Punjabi suits at events, she makes sure she’s making a statement wherever she goes.

At the 67th Filmfare South Awards, she was seen bonding with popular names from the South Indian film industry. Her fans are truly excited to see her on the big screen and this could probably be just another occasion to expect her in a South movie soon. What do you think?