Shehnaaz Gill on Salman Khan: Shehnaaz Gill is fond of actor Salman Khan whom she met in Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi actor was a contestant on the show when she first interacted with the superstar and now, the two share a close bond. Speaking about their equation in her latest interview, Shehnaaz said Salman is someone who always motivates her a lot and sees the best in her.

While speaking to Connect FM Canada, Shehnaaz said she has learnt a lot from Salman. She said, "From him, I've learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot."

SHEHNAAZ GILL SAYS SALMAN KHAN HAS TAUGHT HER A LOT IN LIFE

She went on to say that she has grown in life to understand that everyone has a role to play and one can learn so much from everyone they meet. "When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, and I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I've crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They've taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations," she explained.

SHEHNAAZ GILL AND SALMAN KHAN IN ‘KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN’

Shehnaaz is now debuting in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The details of her role have been kept under wraps but her fans are excited to see her making her Bollywood debut alongside Salman. She has also bagged Sajid Khan’s film titled 100% in which she stars alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. Your thoughts on her statements here?