Shehnaaz Gill visits orphanage: Actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently visited an orphanage in Amritsar with her mother and the pictures and the videos from her visit are now going viral on social media. The fans are elated to see Shehnaaz trying to do things that make her feel happy after whatever she went through following her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise in September this year.

In the pictures and videos, Shehnaaz is seen interacting with the kids and also posing with them. In one photo, she is seen posing with conjoined twins, in another, she poses with the pretty young women from the orphanage. The fans have nothing but love to shower on Shehnaaz who looks lovely during her visit to the orphanage. The #SidNaaz fans deemed her 'world strongest woman' in their tweets as they shared her pictures from the visit on Tuesday. Many also mention that Shehnaaz met her grandparents after a long time in Punjab. Check out a few tweets here:

This girl has my whole whole whole heart ❤️ Everyday, every moment my love & respect for her only increasing ♥️ @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #WeLoveYouShehnaaz https://t.co/aH96srftXG — Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla ❤️ (@SnehanjaliBehe5) December 1, 2021



Kisike jaane ka baad agar woh pyar aur uska kiya gaye vaade ko nibhaye to woh humne humari Sid ki Naaz ko karte hue dekha.#ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukla #SidNaaz ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qrlQpWcCrV — Sonal Maheshwari (@sonalsamdani812) December 1, 2021

She said … “Main Mumbai hu” It’s not only her home!! Her family & her strength & her world resides there♥️ Waise bhi…wo to kab ka Mumbai ki hogayi hai…. Proud of you My Queen ❤️#ShehnaazGill#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/B65CXI52iV — Bikash SidNaaz Forever (@Bikuengr) December 1, 2021

Par Dada Dadi ke nasib pe nahi tha apni jamai se milna Major missing @sidharth_shukla Love @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill https://t.co/lUPjoahP3Q — Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla ❤️ (@SnehanjaliBehe5) December 1, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill spending time at anath aashram with kids 🙂 SIDHARTH IS SUPER PROUD OF YOU SHEHNAAZ #WeLoveYouShehnaaz #ShehnaazGill — _.shapooxsidnaaz._ (@Shaheerxpooja1) December 1, 2021



Feeling So Good..#ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/BSAko79K3b — SidNaaz Is An Emotion (@PritiKaurAujla) December 1, 2021

Shehnaaz got back to work last month as she began promoting her film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actor was left devastated after Sidharth’s demise and the visuals of her breaking down at the funeral broke hearts on social media with fans sending prayers her way.

The actor also released her own tribute for Sidharth last month in which the fans were treated with their lovely moments from the Bigg Boss 13 journey. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were reportedly in a live-in relationship and were soon going to get married. December 12 would mark Sidharth’s 41st birth anniversary. May his soul rest in peace!