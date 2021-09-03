Shehnaaz Gill’s statement to Mumbai Police over Sidharth Shukla’s death: Actor Sidharth Shukla’s death has left a huge void in the heart of Shehnaaz Gill who considered him her only family in Mumbai. The two were totally inseparable ever since they met each other in Bigg Boss 13 in September 2019. As reported by an entertainment portal, Shehnaaz told the Mumbai Police that Sidharth’s body had turned cold when she tried to wake him up on Thursday morning.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 Co-Star Sonia Rathee Remembers His 'Infectious Smile' in Emotional Post

A report in Peepingmoon revealed that Shehnaaz was the first person who saw Sidharth in an unconscious state on Thursday morning. She then put his head in her lap and tried to wake him up. However, upon realising that he had turned cold, Shehnaaz immediately informed his mother and they called up his sister and their family doctor who declared him dead. "Shehnaaz told the police that she tried desperately to wake up Sidharth. His head was in her lap. But his body had turned cold. That's when Shehnaaz realised he was gone. Much before they reached Cooper Hospital," the report mentioned.

Earlier, Aly Goni and Rahul Mahajan revealed that Shehnaaz is totally devastated and is not able to absorb the news. Those who have seen Shehnaaz mourning Sidharth's death at his house, say that she is unbelievably broken – as if a storm has just passed by her. Actor Aly Goni, who was with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter and wrote, "Chehra jo hamesha haste hue dekha.. khush dekha… lekin aaj jaisa dekha bass dil toot gayaBroken heart stay strong sana.. #numb #heartbroken (sic)."

May his soul rest in peace!