Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill’s fans were once again found cheering for her on social media as she reportedly stepped out for the first time since Sidharth Shukla’s death last month. As mentioned by various fans on Twitter, Shehnaaz joined Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa to begin the promotions of their upcoming movie Honsla Rakh. In no time, the SidNaaz fans started trending ‘Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz Gill’ and sent out messages of support and showered love on her for trying to come to terms with the news of Sidharth’s demise.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Was Sidharth Shukla's 'Jaan': Kushal Tandon Makes SidNaaz Fans go Super Emotional

It was earlier reported by the Bombay Times that Shehnaaz would be resuming work from October 7, Thursday. The actor reportedly travelled to an international location to begin the post-production work on Honsla Rakh. Showing their love for Shehnaaz, one Twitter uster wrote, “I seriously didnt expected Her in that Reel … Hyeee attack pd gya meri jaan ko dekh ke ( in a positive way wala attack)#ShehnaazGiIl 8 oct happiest day ❤#HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz #HonslaRakhShehnaaz #HonslaRakh (sic)”. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill To Finally Resume Work After Sidharth Shukla's Death, To Join Hosla Rakh Sets From THIS Date

Another fan wrote, “People who laugh the most, cry the hardest. The people who smile the brightest, feel the deepest pain. The people who are quiet have biggest heart” No matter how hard is #ShehnaazGill will shine brightest. Patience, tolerance & hard work is her mantra.

HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ (sic)” Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Heap Praises On Shehnaaz Gill, Say 'Dhamaal Kar Diya'

The fact that #SidharthShukla and HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ are trending together.

How can you not see he’s always standing next to her, kuch na kuch karke. Always together.#SidNaaz — Rtweets • (@magicaldiarie) October 7, 2021

The trend list belongs to these two only… Sher aur uski sherni❤️#SidharthShukla #SidNaaz

HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/ovH9KxDTH7 — Sakshi (@ItsSakshii) October 7, 2021

HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ Shayaad hume tujhe dekh k Honsla milein! The way you have handled such tough situations in life till now and have come on top of it, with that sweet smile intact, is so damn commendable. I adore you bub. Sending you the tightest hug ❤️ — Esha (@EshaDhavalikar) October 7, 2021

HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ — ✨ Sue ✨ (@Sue_Only1) October 7, 2021

Take a bow, lovely 1 .Because you’re tired& still you’re doing it. You’re feeling empty & still you’re giving it ur best. You’re unsure of alot & still you’re being it. You got hit hard &still you’re healing it. Ur Eyes dried & still you’re dreaming it. HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/u09aV9h89Z — Shehnaaz_khushi✨ HBD twinkle ❤️ (@Kushi01282750) October 7, 2021

Her talent & hardwork speaks volumes. You can actually see the growth in her work, not just acting but everything she steps into be it her transformation, her language & communication skills, modelling, her singing or dancing skills… SHE’S IN IT TO EXCEL!

HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/aMlupkRM8l — M✨Shehnaaz Sidharth Shukla❤ (@Meenakshidubey1) October 7, 2021

I seriously didnt expected Her in that Reel … Hyeee attack pd gya meri jaan ko dekh ke ( in a positive way wala attack) #ShehnaazGiIl 8 oct happiest day ❤#HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz #HonslaRakhShehnaaz #HonslaRakh pic.twitter.com/OT6norHz0x — Sidnaaz ( forever ) (@istanshehnaaz) October 8, 2021

Earlier, Diljit Thind, the producer of Honsla Rakh, spoke about Shehnaaz’s return on the sets. He told the Bombay Times that they are waiting for her to take her time and come back whenever she feels comfortable. “She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa,” he added.