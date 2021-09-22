Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill is still trying her best to come to the terms with her dear friend Sidharth Shukla’s death. The popular TV star is expected to resume her work soon. Shehnaaz is yet to shoot for a promotional song with Diljit Dosanjh and others for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The producer of the film talked to ETimes and revealed how they pushed the shooting date earlier and understood the sensitivity of the situation.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Gets Sidharth Shukla's Face Tattooed On His Arm

The makers of Honsla Rakh had planned a shoot on September 15. They are now looking at finalising a date by the end of this month and hoping for Shehnaaz Gill to come back on the sets. Producer Diljit Thind spoke to the daily and mentioned that Shehnaaz is an important part of the film and they would want her to participate in the shoot.

He was quoted as saying, "We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn't happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days."

As reported by many of her colleagues and friends from the industry, Shehnaaz is completely heartbroken after Sidharth‘s death. The actor passed away due to a heart attack on September 2 this year. Shehnaaz was reportedly in a live-in relationship with him and the two were rumoured to be dating each other. We wish her well!