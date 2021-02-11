Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently took to social media to share a video from Kashmir where she has been shooting for her upcoming music video with popular rapper Badshah. The actor’s video went viral on social media in no time and it featured her dancing to the beats of the Bumbro song from Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Mission Kashmir. Wearing a colourful outfit and a lot of junk jewellery, Shehnaaz danced amid the snow and the hills and received a lot of love from her fans. However, a section of viewers called her out for encouraging cultural appropriation in the video. Others criticised the popular social media personality for ‘misrepresenting Kashmiri culture’. Also Read - 'Yeh Ladki Pagal Hai'! Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah Share First Look From Their Upcoming Music Video

Many celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor in India and international celebs Beyonce Knowles, Katy Perry, and Kim Kardashian among others have been called out for appropriating cultures in the past. As soon as the video went viral, Twitter user reminded all about the trend of cultural appropriation by the celebs and how Shehnaaz did the same. One user wrote, “Quite beautiful but this isn’t us . This doesn’t represent Kashmir the heaven on earth,” and another user wrote, “cultural appropriation 101”. Check out a few comments here: Also Read - Truth Behind Shehnaaz Gill's Viral Sindoor (Vermilion) Picture With Sidharth Shukla- Read Here

Cancer for eyes trigger warning hi dai detay https://t.co/CL4sF1um6n — magic fetus (@KhanSadafa) February 7, 2021

Cultural appropriation 101.

Nothing except the place in this video is related to actual Kashmir! https://t.co/Kb0i9zJFKT — Irshad Ali (@irshadaliiiiiii) February 7, 2021

Not our music, not our attire- only a Stunt. https://t.co/mfHcG2e6j6 — Mohammad Abu Bakar (@journoabubakar) February 8, 2021

What in the world does this have to do with Kashmir ? https://t.co/S64gCzIEa5 — afia salam (@afiasalam) February 8, 2021

Quite beautiful but this isn’t us .This doesn’t represent Kashmir the heaven on earth . https://t.co/7sRYR5Lkbp — Ayash ℍعياش احمد (@Aayash910) February 8, 2021

Check out Shehnaaz’s viral video from Kashmir here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz is one of the most loved faces on TV and the internet today. Her chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is always appreciated and many fan-clubs run to support SidNaaz on social media.

While Shehnaaz’s intention might be absolutely harmless, she definitely ended up upsetting those who are fighting to end cultural appropriation and bring justice to minorities all over the world. What do you think of the whole issue?