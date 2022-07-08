Shehnaaz Gill walks barefoot in viral video: Shehnaaz Gill was clicked in the film city during her latest shoot and she took some time out to interact with the paparazzi. In a few videos that are now going viral on social media, Shehnaaz is seen talking to a photographer telling him that she hurt her leg/ foot and she has a problem walking now.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Hot Video Creates Stir Online, Actress Looks Sensuous in Backless Red Dress - Watch

In another video that is being widely shared on social media, Shehnaaz is seen simply throwing off her heels as she faces difficulty walking due to her injury. The actress, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, enjoys a huge fan following on the internet. Her fans, popularly known as Shehnaazians, love to see her setting the screens on fire – with her hot photoshoots, her singing skills and with her special appearances in TV shows and movies. Also Read - Exclusive - Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla, Reveals How His Mom's Strength 'Changed My Life' - Watch Video

This time though, she talked to the paps and also showed how she’s pretty cool with simply getting rid of the things that trouble her – as easy as that. The actress is seen walking barefoot in front of her vanity van as she faces trouble walking in the heels. This easy gesture showing how you should never accept fashion that hurts you, is being loved by the fans. One user found Shehnaaz’s gesture of getting rid of her heels quite relatable and wrote, “me too after every function wearing heals😂😂😂 #shehnaazgill she is the best and same like us❤️❤️❤️ (sic). Another Instagram user appreciated Shehnaaz and wrote, “Only shenaaz can do dat 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 so cute (sic).”

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen looking radiant in printed blue separates that she teams up with a basic white cami. She keeps her hair tied up in a knot and styles her overall look with a pair of long golden earrings and dark eye makeup. The actress further wears a pair of nude heels that she later removes after feeling uncomfortable.

Do you like Shehnaaz’s latest look?