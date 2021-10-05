SidNaaz fans go emotional: The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla left a huge void in the heart of his fans. The Bigg Boss 13 winner enjoyed a huge fan following on social media, especially because of his chemistry with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill who now seems devastated after his passing away. Various reports suggest that even though she hasn’t come to the terms with the news yet, Shehnaaz will be returning to work from October 7 and begin the post-production work on her film Honsla Rakh, with Diljit Dosanjh. While her fans are happy to hear the same, they keep thinking about her and mentioning her to her many colleagues from the industry.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill To Finally Resume Work After Sidharth Shukla's Death, To Join Hosla Rakh Sets From THIS Date

During a recent live chat session with fans, actor Kushal Tandon also got a question about Shehnaaz Gill. A fan asked him if he would like to work with her in the future and he gave the most lovable answer. The former Bigg Boss participant wrote that Shehnaaz was 'Sidharth Shukla's jaan' (Sidharth Shukla considered Shehnaaz her life), making fans go emotional once again.

When a Twitter user asked him, "@KushalT2803 would you like to work with #ShehnaazGill in the future? One word for her? (sic)", Kushal wrote, "Dost ki jaan thi, hain our reheghi 🧿 (sic)". The fans couldn't stop drooling over this answer and thanked Kushal for saying this. One user wrote, "WTH!! I'M LITERALLY CRYING! IT'S BEEN MY DREAM TO SEE YOU BOTH TOGETHER SINCE IDK HOW LONG BUT WTH I WASN'T READY FOR THIS!! OML!! KUSH ILYSM<333 AND YES HUMESHA RAHEGI VOH USKI JAAN!! (sic)."

Another user wrote, "This is Sid.. Like always he came through… He will always come for her for us when this place gets too toxic like yesterday… Thank you @KushalT2803 for this Red heart (sic)". Check out other comments here:

Dost ki jaan thi, hain our reheghi 🧿 https://t.co/FY0qEvaHda — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 4, 2021

Shehnaaz and Sidharth were reportedly in a live-in relationship and their respective families were preparing for their wedding. The two were popularly known as ‘SidNaaz’ in the media and were immensely loved by their fans. We wish more strength to Shehnaaz in these difficult times!