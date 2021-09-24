Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill’s family members are trying their best to help her overcome the huge loss of Sidharth Shukla’s death. The actor is reportedly not doing well and she’s going to take some time to get over this life-altering incident. As revealed by numerologist Navnidhi Wadhwa, not just this year but next year too is going to be difficult for Shehnaaz. The actor will need the strong support of her family members, friends, and the SidNaaz fans to move on.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Not in a Position to Shoot, Work Will Have to Wait: Reports

The numerologist was speaking in a YouTube show called Fifafooz when she mentioned that Shehnaaz needs someone to be with her 24×7 till the end of 2022 because she's totally heartbroken and will take time to heal herself. While her own family is with her, Sidharth's family, too, is helping her come to the terms with Sidharth's death. Watch the video here:



Earlier, an insider had told BollywoodLife that Shehnaaz isn’t talking much and is not ready to face the camera. The report quoted as saying, “Now, we have learnt that Shehnaaz is not in a position to shoot as she is still reeling under the pain of losing Sidharth. While Sid’s mother Rita Maa has been by her side and helping her cope with this insurmountable loss, Shehnaaz is in no position to get ready for the camera and prep for her role.”

We wish her more strength!