New Delhi: Ever since her Bigg Boss journey, Shehnaaz Gill has become everyone’s favourite. She never fails to rule hearts and impress fans. While Shehnaaz is surely on a success spree, she has now been awarded ‘Promising fresh face’ at ET Inspiring Women Awards 2021.Also Read - "Where Are You Shehnaaz Gill": Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Are Missing Her on Twitter| Watch Video to Know Where She Is

For the special day, Shehnaaz wore a black one-shoulder gown with a top bun. The Punjabi heartthrob received the award from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Following the event, she took to social media sharing a picture with Sardar Ka Grandson actor and wrote that she is overwhelmed to receive this award. “There have been many moments in my short life, where I have been inspired by many many talented women and today to get this honour, is truly overwhelming. With a promise to entertain forever, I humbly accept the ET Inspiring women as a promising Fresh Face award,” Shehnaaz wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill To Be Part Of The Show As Contestants?

In another Instagram reel, Shehnaaz can be seen getting ready for the event.

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Shehnaaz Gill’s post congratulating her. Social media is flooded with fans showering love on Shehnaaz Gill. “Who says who says you’re not perfect, yes baby you’re perfect,” one of the fans wrote.

Main aj Fir Twitter Login Kita

Sirf Tuhanu Congratulations Kain de lyi😘😘❤❤✨✨✨ Shehnaaz tusi Puree punjab da Name Roshan Kita hai, and kar rhe ho, Waheguru G hmesha Tuhade te mehr rakhn 🙏 and

Asi Tuhade nal Hmesha khde si hmesha khade rhange, Bub U😘#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/JuZik3ES5y — Simmi✨ || 🦋🦋 (@simmi_99) July 31, 2021

Ah baby, it’s Shehnaaz Kaur Gill !

See in behind, on screen Shehnaaz black dress picture 😭✨ pic.twitter.com/RUNkfdFSpz — Heena khan (@Heena_khan_07) July 31, 2021

She never change 🤗🤗our ❤💞❤💞 very pure hearted girl Shehnaaz gill ❤❤ we love u a lot 🤩 https://t.co/hDPIqePZfV — Eram zaidi (@OrietalN) July 31, 2021

This is just an “OH MY GOSH” moment 🥺🥺 I remember when @ishehnaaz_gill said “kash koi mera b gown pkrta”🥺🥺 My baby is ready to rule Bollywood 🔥👑✨#ShehnaazGill

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill#MostInspiringWomanShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/flqyfn7XUH — Senorita_fine (@FineSenorita) July 31, 2021

Earlier in July, Shehnaaz made her debut on Filmfare’s digital cover and left fans in complete awe. Apart from this, recently, Shehnaaz made her debut for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar as well. She also became the Chandigarh’s Times most desirable woman of 2020.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill finished shooting for the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa last month in Canada. The movie will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year.