Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left the entire nation in shock. While his final rites were held on Friday (September 2), Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted at the Oshiwara crematorium along with her brother. She looked unbelievably broken and devastated.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Varun Dhawan, Rajkumar Rao, And Other Celebrities Paid Last Tribute to Sidharth Shukla, Last Journey: Watch Out

Hours after Sidharth Shukla’s final rites, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz took to social media remembering the late actor. Shehbaz shared a picture of the Bigg Boss 13 winner and penned down an emotional note. He pledges to become like Sidharth and wrote, “MERA SHER U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U.” Also Read - Inconsolable Shehnaaz Gill Shouts 'Sidharth, Sidharth', Faints Twice at Crematorium

MERA SHER 🦁 U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS 🙂WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW 🙂 AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON 😔 I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U 😍 @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/rOnJsPkjlC — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) September 3, 2021

Also Read - An Alarming Trend: A Rising Incidence of Heart Attacks in Younger Adults

Shehbaz met Sidharth Shukla for the first time in Bigg Boss 13 house when the former entered the show to support his sister, Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth’s death has left a huge void in the heart of Shehnaaz Gill, who first met him in the Bigg Boss 13 house in September 2019. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were much-loved by the audience and the duo never failed to impress everyone with their chemistry and enjoyed massive fan-following.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday (September 2) morning. A report in Peepingmoon revealed that Shehnaaz was the first person who saw Sidharth in an unconscious state on Thursday morning. The report further mentioned that Shehnaaz tried to wake him up, however, upon realising that he had turned cold, Shehnaaz immediately informed his mother and called their family doctor who declared him dead.