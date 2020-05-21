Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill‘s father Santokh Singh Sukh has been accused of rape by a 40-year-old woman in Punjab. The complainant filed a report at a police station in Punjab claiming that Shehnaaz’s father raped her at gunpoint in a car. The report was published in Spotboye in which it was mentioned that the woman accused Santokh of forcing him upon her. However, another report on the same case published in Times of India claimed that the man is accused of raping a 20-year-old woman. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Mourns Demise of Two Sidnaaz Fans From Coronavirus Complications, Says 'Waheguru Bless Them'

As mentioned in the TOI report, the woman had claimed that she was raped on May 14 but she couldn't garner enough courage to lodge a complaint. On May 19, she went to the police station and filed a complaint against Santokh. The report mentioned that the woman had gone to Beas with a female friend to meet her male friend named Lucky Sidhu. She claimed that at around 5:30 pm when she reached Beas, Santokh forced her to sit in the car, raped her and also gave her life threats. The investigating officer of the case, assistant sub-inspector Harpreet Kaur informed that they had registered the case in the name of the woman who is a resident of Jalandhar. The case has been registered under section 376, 506 of the IPC. No arrests have been made in the matter yet.

The report published in Spotboye quoted Shehbaz Badesha, Shehnaaz's brother refuting all the claims and revealing that even though the complaint has been filed, they have enough evidence to prove that her claims are false. He added that the family is currently disturbed and is working on finding the CCTV footage to prove that the woman is lying. He was quoted saying, "Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab Police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father."

Shehbaz also said they are sure of getting justice and setting the right example of how to treat those who take advantage of the law which has been created to safeguard their rights and interests. “We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proof that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV surveillance and we have arranged for the recording of it,” he said.

When asked if he or his sister Shehnaaz knew the woman, Shehbaz said they had no idea about the woman because both he and his sister have been living in Mumbai for the last few months. He said, “I really don’t know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai for quite sometime now. But all we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has not officially spoken on the matter yet.