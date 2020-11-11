Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santosh Singh Sukh has vowed to never speak with his daughter again as he is upset that even though she was in Chandigarh last week, she did not visit her family, who were just two hours away. Speaking to Tellychakkar on the same, he said, “Shehnaaz shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Farah Khan To Pitch Jaan Kumar Sanu-Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni Against Each Other

He further added, "Now when will we get a chance to see her, even I do not know, as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager's contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life!"



Santokh also shared that Shehnaaz turned down his request to pose with the children of family friends. He was quoted as saying, “I have a few family friends whose kids wanted to get pictures clicked with her as they love her, however, when I requested her she refused saying that there will be too many people and that she doesn’t have time for that. She should at least meet her fans in Punjab if she has come here.”

Meawnehile, Shehnaaz Gill was in Chandigarh with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla for the shoot of their upcoming music video. The rumoured couple were back to Mumbai last night and even posed for paparazzi’s outside the Mumbai airport.