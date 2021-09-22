Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill has made no public or virtual appearance ever since the death of Sidharth Shukla and it has left her fans worried. Recently, a fan page of SidNaz (as fans fondly referred to Shehnaaz and Sidharth) has shared an old video of Shehnaaz from one of her Instagram live sessions where she can be seen singing a song of separation and unfulfilled love. The video has left netizens teary-eyed as they relate it with Shehnaaz’s real-life situation.Also Read - Neha Bhasin Expresses Shock Over Sidharth Shukla’s Demise, Talks About His Chemistry With Shehnaaz Gill

The video surfaced online and became viral in no time. As per the reports, Shehnaaz is recovering from the unfathomable loss of Sidharth Shukla. Many colleagues and friends of her from the industry also mentioned that she is completely heartbroken. Reportedly, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were in a live-in relationship and two were rumoured to be dating each other. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill to Resume Work From October, to Shoot For a Song With Diljit Dosanjh?

Fans have also been reliving the moments of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha Gets Sidharth Shukla's Face Tattooed On His Arm

Fans went on to console her and some just could not hold back their tears. One user wrote, “Don’t lose hope I Know it’s sad sometimes but your life is waiting for u … It was just a pause in ur life … Live for Sid sweety … Continue your dreams … Love from France.”

Another user commented, “Miss you Sidarth…..stay strong Sana.”

Shehnaaz is expected to resume work soon with Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh. The producers of the film revealed to ETimes, ““We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack.