Chandigarh: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a special bond. Even though they never officially talked about their relationship, the love and care between the two won everyone’s heart. Fans were left numb and heartbroken after Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise earlier last month. While Sidharth’s sudden death left Shehnaaz completely shattered, it was even difficult to accept for fans that they will never be able to see their favourite television jodi together again.Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Heap Praises On Shehnaaz Gill, Say 'Dhamaal Kar Diya'

However, a month after Sidharth Shukla’s death a video is going viral on social media which is once again making #SidNaaz fans tear-eyed. The video is from the sets of Honsla Rakh in Canada and features Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda Grewal. In the video, Shehnaaz and Shinda can be seen playing a video game. While Shehnaaz had a character in her mind, Shinda was trying to guess it with the help of the game. However, it was the video game result that is now leaving fans heartbroken. The video game flashed ‘Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla’ and left her laughing. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill Go On Roller-Coaster Parenthood Ride And It's ROFL

The video was shared by Shinda Grewal on his official Instagram account and is now going viral on social media. Several #SidNaaz fans took to Twitter sharing the video and remembering Sidharth Shukla. “I don’t know why, but I am very happy when I saw Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla trending. Sid would be blushing from somewhere,” one of the fans wrote.

Shehnaaz kaur Gill Shukla……she might have shared this with him on that day 🙂…..they would have thought that one day this gone be official….but God have another plans💔 https://t.co/HVqA81AYg7 — SidharthMyStar (@anyaT2000) October 4, 2021

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla♥️🥺

Woke up to this😭♥️

Her Giggle🧿♥️

When she read out the result n the complete name I had goosebumps🔥

Meri Bachi♥️

Sach chupaye nahi chupta🙌🏻

May u have the strength n courage meri jaan🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/yty5lslz60 — SidNaaz_Deewani (@DeewaniSidnaaz) October 4, 2021

All of our sidnaaz fandom dream…. Will complete this wish…. Vl alws love her naaz me sid he sid me naaz….. That’s what love is

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill shukla pic.twitter.com/Uk2voPlwLb — Dharti Dhwanish (@dharti_dhwanish) October 4, 2021

Maybe in another world, maybe in another life , we’ll meet sweetheart , we’ll meet again .

Don’t know how , when, where but

Me tenu fir milaangi 🥺

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla #SidNaaz ❤ #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/lsiGbMKRR2 — Sidheart love (@sidharth1212) October 4, 2021

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the early morning hours. The actor reportedly died in sleep. He was 40. While Shehnaaz is trying really hard to cope up with the huge loss, she is likely to resume work from October 7.