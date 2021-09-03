Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill, the more vivacious and talkative of the SidNaaz (as Sidharth Shukla and Shenaaz were called by the fans) duo, could not control her tears when she arrived at Sidharth Shukla’s last rites at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai to pay her last respects. Cameras captured a devastated Shehnaaz Gill as tears rolled down. The photo left family and fans teary-eyed. The mortal remains of Sidharth Shukla were being taken to the Oshiwara crematorium from Cooper Hospital on Friday noon, September 3.

Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla was also present at the Oshiwara crematorium to perform the last rites.

Shehnaaz was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz Badeshah as she reached Oshiwara crematorium to do the last darshan of her rumoured boyfriend. The two shared beautiful chemistry ever since they met each other inside Bigg Boss 14 house in 2019. SidNaaz shared a cordial bond, and when she was on ‘Big Boss 13’, Shehnaaz would off and on verbalise her feelings for Sidharth. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 Co-Star Sonia Rathee Remembers His 'Infectious Smile' in Emotional Post

Though SidNaaz never formally confirmed their relationship, they appeared together on reality shows, where their chemistry was all too evident.

Their ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant Abu Malik, music composer Anu Malik’s brother, has been reported as saying that Shehnaaz had urged him on to ask Sidharth to marry her. Malik recalled: “Shehnaaz said this to me on March 22, 2020. I think this was just a day before the first lockdown. Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that if she would get upset, it affected him as well.”

The beautiful relationship has been cut short on a painful note – and Shehnaaz, by all accounts, isn’t taking it well.