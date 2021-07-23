Mumbai: Days after Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman was arrested in the porn case, the actor has now shared a cryptic post on social media.Also Read - All You Need To Know About Raj Kundra And His Connection With Hotshots App | Watch Video

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram stories sharing a chapter from James Thurber's book. The paragraph, Shilpa shared, talks about 'surviving challenges'. It also mentions how we must take a deep breath at the time of difficulty and how we will overcome these challenges, as we did in the past. "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has be, or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today," the post read.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through some apps. Speaking about the same, Mumbai police had said that he appears to be the key conspirator and that they have "sufficient evidence" against him. Mumbai Police also accessed some electronic evidence and has also arrested a techie in connection with the case. Raj Kundra has been remanded to police custody till July 23.

