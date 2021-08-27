Mumbai: Ever since Raj Kundra’s arrest in the alleged porn case, Shilpa Shetty has repeatedly shared posts on social media that can be linked to her personal turmoil. Once again, the actor shared an excerpt from a book that talked about making a mistake. The excerpt mentions that it is okay to make mistakes and to learn from the same.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra On Yoga : Whether It's A Low Or a High Point, Only Turn To Yoga | Watch Video !

"We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them," the excerpt read. Shilpa Shetty also dropped a sticker that read, "Made a mistake but it's ok."

This is not the first time that Shilpa Shetty shared a strong message on social media amid her husband's arrest. Last week as well, the actor shared some pictures from the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and sent a strong message which read, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. She had otherwise stayed away from the show after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in a case related to the production of pornography. However, when Shilpa Shetty returned to the show, she was given a heartwarming welcome and respect that made her emotional.