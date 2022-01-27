Shilpa Shetty viral video: Actor Shilpa Shetty released an official video asking her fans to support her sister, Shamita Shetty, in Bigg Boss 15. The actor said she wants her sister to win the show because she has the qualities of a winner and she’s a beautiful person both inside and out. Shilpa took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video on Thursday evening. She said she’s sure Shamita has entertained the audience and has always maintained dignity in her game.Also Read - Bipasha Basu Comes in Shamita Shetty's Support After Tejasswi Prakash Age-Shames Her in Bigg Boss 15

Taking to Instagram, she posted, "Meri Tunki apni jeet ke bahut kareeb hai. Hum sab ka dil jeet chuki hai, ab bas trophy jeetne ki deri hai… aur ismein mujhe aap sabki madad chahiye. Jaise hi voting lines open honge, please @shamitashetty_official ke liye vote kijiyega, taaqi woh #BiggBoss15 ki trophy apne saath laaye💪🏆🙏🤗♥️

Hum honge kaamyaab!🥳🧿 (sic)."

Shamita is one of the finalists on the show along with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is going to air on Sunday with a lot of pomp and show. Shamita has been one of the most popular contestants this season with many people running hashtags in her name and supporting her throughout her journey on Bigg Boss.

On Wednesday, actor Bipasha Basu also defended Shamita against Tejasswi when the latter age-shamed her after a task. The actor has often been shamed for her Bollywood career and has been told that the makers are biased towards her because she comes from a popular star family. However, Shamita kept her head high among all these allegations and nasty remarks. Do you see her winning the trophy now? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!