Mumbai: Popular TV star Shivangi Joshi has turned a year older on Wednesday, May 18 and has thrown a big birthday bash in Mumbai where her close friends from the industry were present. There are several pictures and videos from the party that are doing rounds on the internet but it's Shivangi Joshi's stunning look in a hot and sexy shimmery black dress that has raised the temperatures.

Shivangi Joshi's birthday dress has taken all the limelight as she glows in it. There is stylish neck and peacock design handwork on it that has enhanced Shivangi's dress. She tied her hair in a bun and opted for subtle-looking glow makeup with a lot of highlighter. From birthday decor to cake cutting ceremony, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain actor's inside birthday party pics are here for fans to cherish her moment.

Inside Shivangi Joshi’s happening birthday party:

Shivangi told the portal about a few things she religiously does on her birthday every year, “I religiously do a puja on my every birthday with the family. I also make sure to visit the temple on my birthday,” she said.