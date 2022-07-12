Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, revealed something big about the industry. Shivangi recalled the time when she wasn’t treated properly and had a tough time on her first TV show. Shivangi made her acting debut with 2013’s Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi where she played the role of Nisha. The show also featured Ulka Gupta, Helly Shah and Gautami Kapoor. In a recent interview with TOI, Shivangi Joshi said, “I don’t like to name the actors but yes, I have faced hard criticism. It was my first day on the shoot of my first show and it was immediately after doing ads. When I was giving my shot, my director asked me to give the camera look and as I was completely new I thought I have to look into the camera and say lines. I had no knowledge. He said cut, he told me that I don’t have to look into the camera. I still was clueless and I went and asked my director. He was very supportive and he explained everything to me very sweetly. But before that, there were a few senior actors from the show who were sitting there and started making remarks.”Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi-Aneri Vajani Break Down During Electric Shock Stunt Sequence

Shivangi continued, “They said something which hurt me a lot and I went into my vanity van and cried a lot. They told, “Pata nahi Kahan se le aate hain, Sirf shakal dekh ke le aate hain, acting toh aati nahi, Humara time waste ho raha hai.” The actress’ mother also heard the ugly remarks. “My mother also overheard it but she didn’t show. But later my mother sat with me and explained. She asked me to work hard, do it sincerely and they will also appreciate it one day. I started to work hard and gave my best. I remember on the last day of the shoot, the same people cried a lot that I am leaving the show. I was very hurt by the words”, said Joshi. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Hefty Salary Of Contestants That Will Leave You Speechless, Know Who Is The Highest Paid Contestant- Watch Video

Shivangi, in the same interview, also revealed that she wanted to be a choreographer. “I always wanted to be a choreographer and if not a choreographer then the other alternative career that I had in mind was to be a doctor because I was good at studies. I have always been very focused in life and I knew what I wanted to do. But there were few incidents when I was taunted by people that oh she was going to become an actress, she was supposed to go to Mumbai, what happened to it, she can’t be an actor. That’s when I decided I will prove everyone wrong, I’ll show it to everyone that I can be an actor and can be very good at it. I was in 9th standard when this incident took place. A year later we came to Mumbai and since then my acting journey began”, concluded the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Wild Card Entry: Sirf Tum Actress Kajal Pisal to Join Adventure Show?

Shivangi was also seen in shows like Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.