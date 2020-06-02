Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer, who plays the role of Shivangi Joshi’s father in the show is going through the financial crisis. He has recently shared an emotional video through his son’s Facebook account where he is asking money from his fans. Rajesh requested to contribute Rs 300-400 each, so that he could return to Punjab and find some work. Also Read - 'India is Beautiful When Flooded With Love': Mizoram CM And Netizens Laud Bihar Muslims For Kindness to Train Passengers

In a video shared on Facebook, Rajesh said that many might recognise him from his shows. “Baat yeh hai ki… agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhari padne wali hai… Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hoon aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zaroorat hai. Haalaat bohot hi naazuk bane hue hai humare”. In the caption, the actor gave bank details and wrote, “Dosto bs itna hi kahna chahta aap sb se ke mai kisi bi kimat pr zindagi se harna nhi chahta. Bs yhi ek tarika bacha mere paas. Please help me. Bank details & ph number share kr rha hu apke sath..Rajesh Kareer..bank of baroda..51480100003627…Ifsc. BARB0NAITHA. branch naigaon east. Maharashtra. mobile-9821282693”. Also Read - Bihar Migrant Worker, Whose Picture of Breaking Down on Phone Call Went Viral, Shares His Heartbreaking Story

Watch the video here:

Rajesh has worked in many popular films and TV shows such as Mangal Pandey, John Day, Agnipath 2 to name a few. Spotboye got in touch with Rajesh to know if he has received any help. He said that as of now, “He has received Rs 40,000 as people have given Rs 200, 500. CINTAA did give us money around 10-11 k for this 3-month-long lockdown with help of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. But when you have a family, it’s impossible to survive for so long in this amount. It’s me, my wife and 11-year-old son.”

Rajesh thinks Aamir Khan and Randeep Hooda can help him financially. He wants people to spread the word.

Earlier, actor Ashiesh Roy sought financial help from his friends and fans. He shared on social media that he is hospitalised in a critical condition and also sought financial help from fans for dialysis.