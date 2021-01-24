There is a bad news for all Kapil Sharma fans as there is a report that is doing rounds on the internet that the popular weekend show, The Kapil Show is going off-air. The hilarious show featuring Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek together will no longer get telecast as the makers have planned to revamp the show and make a comeback with a new season. A report in Telly Chakkar suggests that the latest news on TKKS will upset the fans as they will not be able to see their favorite show for some time. The portal’s sources told that the show will make a comeback with the next season very soon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest Eviction: Sonali Phogat Gets Eliminated From Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma and his team have always managed to leave audiences in splits with their humour, gigs and unlimited entertainment and there is no doubt that the team works really hard to bring the best content for the viewers. In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood villains and vamps were witnessed. Yesteryear actors Ranjeet, Bindu and Gulshan Grover joined the TKKS team and revealed some interesting stories about their struggles and spilled the beans about their colleagues. Also Read - Naagin 5 January 23, 2021, Written Episode: Bani Aka Rani Confuse Veer; Bani Gets Pregnant

In Sunday’s episode, veteran singers Hariharan, Anup Jalota and Pankaj Udhaas from the industry will come to entertain the viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

However, the team has not shared anything on the same.

Stay tuned to get the latest updates.