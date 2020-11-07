Actor Dilip Joshi, popular for playing the role of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is against using expletives in a show. The actor recently appeared on a YouTube podcast where he talked about the OTT shows that are highly popular and have characters that speak the abusive language. Joshi said that there has to be a ‘limit’ to what you can show while telling the audience about ‘the reality.’ Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gogi Aka Samay Shah Files Police Complaint After Unknown Gang Attacks Him

Adding that the OTT platforms are brimming with some good quality content, Joshi said, "On OTT platforms, we can see some mind-blowing work. There are some great performances. But I feel that there are a lot of expletives used when they are not necessary. If you want to show reality, they also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath. What you cater to the audience, matters. What you see, remains with you. Do you want to create a society in which people talk only using abusive language? There is a limit to everything. If it is within the limit, it is enjoyable. If it goes beyond the limit, it starts troubling you."

The actor went on to say that he understands the need to evolve with time and how people should be catered with the content that is real, however, he doesn't think that adding a few cuss words is going to make the content look contemporary. "I can understand that you need to change with time and evolve. Lekin kya gaali dena aage badhna hai (Does using abusive language mean progress)? Whatever is happening in the West, you want to do that here," he said.

The actor said that the Indian makers are trying to ape the West while they are moving to the East to take inspiration for their cinema. Joshi was quoted as saying, “We have so many amazing things in our culture, and without knowing that, you have to blindly follow the West. In their culture, they use the F-word a lot and so it doesn’t seem unnatural in their shows and content. It’s not that here. Do you talk to your parents like that?”

The actor is working on his popular comedy show for over a decade now. Running on SabTV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved TV shows of all time in India. What do you think of Joshi's views on OTT content?