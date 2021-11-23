Shraddha Arya Post Wedding Look: Shraddha Arya, who starred in Kundal Bhagya, returned to Mumbai after marrying in Delhi on November 16, 2021, in a lavish Indian ceremony. The actor was seen wearing a peach-colored satin dress with a stole. Her hair was parted with vermillion and she wore red bangles. At the Mumbai airport, the actress was greeted by paparazzi. The cameraman couldn’t help but tease the newlywed as she flaunted her diamond ring and henna-covered hands.Also Read - Preeta Hui Parayi! Shraddha Arya Wears Banarasi Saree, Looks Gorgeous in First Pics Post Wedding

'Cuteness Ka Bhandaar', Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal's Reception Pictures Are Setting Couple Goals

Shraddha said her spouse was back to conducting 'Desh Ki Seva' when she was asked about him. He is a Commander in the Indian Naval Forces, as we all know.

While Shraddha initially kept her love and wedding plans private, her wedding celebrations later swamped the internet with pleasant moments. She had posted a series of goofy images from her wedding with her spouse, Rahul Nagal, and announced the change in her name. She’d captioned them as follows:

“#ShraddhaAryaNagal #JustMarried.”

“Rahul, mujhe uthao (Rahul, hoist me up),” Shraddha says to the groom as she walks down the aisle in a maroon bridal lehenga and heavy traditional jewellery. He takes a step back from the platform and picks her up in his arms, carrying her to the stage. During the vidaai ceremony, Shraddha was also a sport, teasing her pals from her car. As she waved them off, she urged them to “be envious” of her.

While on the work front, Shraddha Arya will get back to work soon. She has been a physiotherapist named Dr. Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya since 2017.