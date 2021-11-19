Mumbai: Television actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16. Whether it was their Mehendi ceremony or Varmala time, social media is flooded with Shraddha and Rahul’s wedding pictures. The couple now hosted a reception party for family and friends. Kundali Bhagya actor took to her official Instagram account and some of the pictures from their reception night. In these pictures, Shraddha can be seen posing in a beautiful grey saree, while Rahul wore a black suit. The newly-wed couple wrapped their arms around each other in the pictures. “Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove,” Shraddha captioned her post.Also Read - Dulhan Ka Swag! Shraddha Arya is The Happiest Bride Ever in Her Traditional Red-Gold Zardosi Lehenga - See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Also Read - Bollywood Wedding Bells: Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Ties Knot With Delhi-Based Naval Officer Rahul Sharma | Watch Video

Needless to say, Shraddha and Rahul look adorable and are setting couple goals. The comment section of Shraddha’s post is flooded with fans congratulating her and sending love. Shraddha’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla also dropped heart-eyes emojis. “God bless you. Congratulations, baby,” actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote. Meanwhile, Shraddha’s hubby Rahul is not from the film industry. He stays away from limelight and showbiz. Also Read - Shraddha Arya Turns Royal Bride in Deep Red-Gold Lehenga, See Wedding Photos And Videos of Husband Rahul Sharma Exchanging Garland

Check out some other pictures from Shraddha and Rahul’s reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Glam Wedding (@theglamweddingofficial)

On the work front, Shraddha Arya became a household name as Preeta Arora with Kundali Bhagya alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. She has also played lead roles in several other shows including Dream Girl, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki. Shraddha made her debut in Bollywood film Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd and also appeared in Shahid Kapoor starrer Paathshaala.