Shweta Tiwari breaks silence on her bra-size statement controversy: Actor Shweta Tiwari found herself in the middle of a controversy when a statement that she made at a press conference created an uproar on social media. So much so that the MP Home Minister even initiated a probe against the actor. On Friday, Shweta issued an apology in an official statement in the media. She said her statement was blown out of proportion and was 'misconstrued.'

The actor added that she is a believer in God and she would never make any statement to hurt anyone knowingly or unknowingly. She clarified that she was referring to her co-star, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is known to play the role of Lord Krishna in TV shows, when she said, "Bhagwan mera bra size le raha hai (God is taking my bra size).' Here's the entire official statement:

"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague's previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to 'Bhagwan' was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain's popular role of a deity. People associate character names with actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see. As someone who has been a staunch believer of 'Bhagwan' myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt the feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people (sic)."

Shweta was promoting her upcoming web series Show Stopper with other members of the team when she ‘jokingly’ tried to take a dig at Sourabh’s role in the series. The actor plays the role of a bra fitter in the show. The video from the conference highlighting Shweta’s statement went viral on social media in no time. While she received criticism on social media, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the commissioner to investigate the remark and submit a report within 24 hours.