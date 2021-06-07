Shweta Tiwari’s latest statement: Actor Shweta Tiwari might be in Cape Town, to shoot for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi but her heart and soul lie in Mumbai. The actor spoke to a news daily in her latest interview from South Africa and mentioned how she switches on the video while sleeping so that she and her kids can see each other through the screen all the time. Shweta’s estranged husband recently accused her of being an absentee mother. In his Instagram LIVE session, he said that the actor has gone out to make money when the pandemic has hit the country and kids are at a major risk of getting the infection in the third wave of the coronavirus. Also Read - Lakshadweep Crisis: Residents Hold A 12-hour Hunger Strike... at Homes, on Roads, Under Sea | WATCH

Speaking to Times of India, Shweta said that she doesn’t want to concentrate on anyone or anything that tries to dissuade her from doing her duty. The actor mentioned that she has to work to provide for her kids and she understands very well the right and wrong for her kids. Shweta added that she can both work and take care of her kids and she doesn’t need anyone else to plan her life for her. The actor went on to say that her kids are her priority and she would do anything to ensure a better and happy life for them. Also Read - India vs Bangladesh Score and Updates AFC Asian Cup/FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live: Blue Tigers in Quest For Their First Three Points Against Bangla Tigers

“My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run. I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them,” she said. Also Read - Unseen Photo of Anushka Sharma, Baby Vamika Posing For Selfie With Danielle De Villiers Goes Viral

Shweta has done many reality shows in the past, including Bigg Boss that she won, and Nach Baliye among others. She revealed that her daughter, Palak Tiwari, pushed her to participate in KKK 11 by telling her that she wouldn’t be able to do such a show in the future. The actor said, “I am fully dedicated to my kids and my work, which is why I keep working and forging ahead. If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome. But meri zindagi mein aur kisi ke liye koi jagah nahi hai siwaai mere bachhon and meri family ke.”

Shweta has joined a stellar list of participants in Cape Town for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh among others would be seen competing for the trophy this year.