Mumbai: It is no less than a daily routine for Television actor Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak to impress everyone with their bond, fitness and stunning pictures. They are not just setting mother-daughter goals, but are also winning hearts on social media. Once again, Shweta and Palak have left fans in complete awe with their latest dance video. On Monday, Mumma Shweta took to her official Instagram account and shared a video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out with her daughter Palak. They can be seen dancing on Palak’s debut music track Bijli-Bijli.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari And Gauahar Khan To Not Enter Show As 'Tribe Leaders'

In the video, Shweta can be seen wearing a white T-shirt paired with blue distressed denim and white sneakers. Whereas, Palak Tiwari danced barefoot as she wore a brown top paired with matching pants. Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, “Catching the beat with BIJLEE herself #bijleebijlee.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Can Meet Son Reyansh on Weekends For 2 Hours, Court Permits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Also Read - ‘Zarurat Se Zyada Body Banate Rehte Hai’: Shweta Tiwari's Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli Takes a Dig at Her Weight Loss

Fans were quick to shower love and flood the comment section of Shweta’s post with fire and heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “uffff mum and daughter duo killing it”, another social media user commented, “Shaandar aur jaandar”. Even Shweta’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Sourabh Raaj Jain called the video ‘super’.

Even Palak shared the same video on her Instagram account. Several fans took to the comment section of Palak’s post and mentioned that they look like sisters.

For the unversed, Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, featuring Palak, released last month. When the song was released, Palak had shared a clip of the same on social media and had written, “ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I’ve been obsessed with this song for one month and I’m so excited to share it with all of you.”

On the work front, Palak is all set to star in Vishal Mishra-directed film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film also features Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.