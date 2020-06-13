Television actor Shweta Tiwari has denied patching up with ex-husband Abhinav Kohli after he claimed that they were never separated and that she has never filed any case of domestic violence against him. Speaking to SpotboyE, the Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor confirmed that she is not back with Abhinav. She was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai (No matter what one says, it gets printed). And this shows the capacity of lying.” Also Read - We’re Not Separated: Shweta Tiwari And Her Husband Are Living Together, Abhinav Kohli Opens up Amid Separation Rumours

Earlier, Abhinav took to social media to share the screenshot of a conversation between Shweta and Abhinav which is dated April 12. He also shared a picture of Shweta and captioned it, “I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Calls Out People Who Blame Her For Her Second Broken Marriage, Read on



Speaking to TOI, Abhinav dismissed all reports of domestic violence and said, “I totally stand by what I said. 11th August 2019 ko joh case file hua tha woh Shweta ne nahi file kiya tha and nor has she filed any complaint ever against me. So whatever our complaint is, the DCP of our zone has made a video and is on the internet.”

“Ok, but I don’t want to comment. I am reading the news articles which are coming out, but I will clarify everything in my posts. Whatever doubts will be there and whatever Shweta says I will clear everything on social media. I don’t want to speak about anything. You see the latest post on my Instagram and everything will get cleared”, he added.

Shweta left Abhinav in August last year and even filed a police complaint against him alleging domestic violence. Back then, she had said, “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in July 2013 and the couple have a two-year-old son Reyansh. She also has a daughter Palak Tiwari from her first husband Raja Chaudhary, whom she divorced after nine years of marriage.