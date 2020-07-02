Adding more to the mystery around their estranged relationship, actor Shweta Tiwari’s husband has now alleged that she’s keeping him away from their child Reyansh. In his latest interview with Times of India, Abhinav Kohli opened up on how he is suffering every day and waiting to meet his son but Shweta is not letting him see their three-year-old child. Alleging that the actor has treated him ‘like a servant’, he said that he had been taking care of their son from September last year to May this year but now, she is not letting him even see the child. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Shares Picture of Her 'Whole World' Sans Estrange Husband Abhinav Kohli

Abhinav said, “I am only talking now because I feel cheated. From September last year to May 2020, Shweta has been in touch with me and I have been taking care of her and my baby’s requirements. Car mein petrol bharane se lekar, Reyansh ke liye kuch kharidna hai (From filling petrol in the car to buying things for Reyansh), I was always there. Whenever she needed me be it 2 am or 4 am I was there because I wanted to stay with my baby, but now she is not letting me meet him. She has treated me like a servant.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Makes Cryptic Post, Abhinav Kohli Accuses Palak Tiwari For Deleting Her Public Statement

He went on to explain the incident that happened on the day he saw his son for the last time. Abhinav alleged that Shweta called the cops the moment he reached at her place to meet Reyansh and threw him out. He said that on May 14, he was talking to the child on a video call and suddenly he yelled and threw away the iPad that scared him and he immediately rushed to meet him only to find that Shweta had called the police and she didn’t let him see Reyansh. “Shweta called the cops and dragged me out of the house. I mean what was my fault, I got worried for my child. I was pleading with the cops to let me meet my baby. I cried for three hours that day at the police station as I just wanted to meet my baby and was feeling helpless,” he alleged. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Denies Patching up With Ex-Husband Abhinav Kohli, Says 'Whatever One Says, It Gets Printed'

Abhinav went on to talk about how he would take care of Reyansh when Shweta used to be busy shooting for her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. He said that the makers had managed to have a separate room for the child but everyone knew that he would be visiting the sets to take care of his son. Abhinav said that Reyansh would stay with him from ’11 am till late night as she came late night or would go for a party after the shoot.’

Shweta and Abhinav have been living separately for a few months now. It was reported that the actor has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. The war of words between the two on social media is on ever since.