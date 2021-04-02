Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband says that while she must have accused him of domestic violence, she too has hit him in the past but he kept silent. In his latest interview with Spotboye, Abhinav spoke about the interview that Shweta recently gave talking about the domestic violence she faced in her marriages. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli Responds To Actor's Allegations, Calls Her 'Inhuman'

Abhinav once again accused Shweta of taking away their son Reyaansh from him. He mentioned that Shweta used her daughter Palak Tiwari to frame him and accuse him falsely. Admitting that he slapped Shweta once, Abhinav said, “I have never beaten Shweta apart from that slap which Palak herself has mentioned in that open letter,” he told SpotboyE. “And I had already apologised for that slap to both of them. This whole thing is just a confusion created by Shweta just to prove that I subjected her to domestic violence which is not true. I have never been a woman beater.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Recalls The Dreadful Time When Daughter Palak Tiwari Saw Her 'Getting Beaten up'

He went on to narrate an incident that dates back to 2017, when he and Shweta decided to separate. Abhinav said that he had gone to take his son back from her when she hit him with a stick. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Raja Chaudhary Meets Daughter Palak after 13 Years, Says 'Moment of My Life'

‘In 2017, when we had a fight and she separated me from my child for three months, I tried to meet my child. And I have also shared a photo on my Instagram where you can see that black mark below my eyes. Shweta also has CCTV footage of that incident as she had written a letter to the society asking for it as evidence for that fight. In her latest interview, Shweta says I also get provoked but I have not hit anybody. But she has hit me and when she did that to me nobody came to know as I didn’t go to the media and said anything or ran away from my child which she has been doing. Since 2017, I have been suffering because of all this but I never spoke about it. You hit me, used your daughter to put a wrong allegation on me who was brought up by this very man, created a wrong image in front of the world,” he said.

Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013. While they are married, Abhinav is still fighting a case filed against him by Palak. He is currently out on a bail.

Earlier, while speaking about facing troubled marriages and having her kids also witness the same, Shweta told Bollywood Bubble, ” “(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me.”