Mumbai: Television actor Shweta Tiwari has been hospitalised in Mumbai after she reported low blood pressure and weakness. Reportedly, the actor was not getting enough rest due to her hectic work schedule which resulted in low blood pressure. As per a report in The Indian Express, Shweta Tiwari’s team issued a statement and mentioned, “The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change.” Moreover, Shweta’s team has also assured that she is recovering and will return home soon. More details regarding Shweta Tiwari’s health are awaited.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Winner Arjun Bijlani Dances On 'Sorry Darling' With Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Others For One Last Time | Watch