Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari might have gained a lot of success at the professional front, but she has been unlucky at the personal front twice. The actor, in her latest interview, talked about her two failed marriages and how her choices in men impacted her kids. Shweta, who rose to fame with her performance in Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was married to Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary at the age of 19. She had her first child – Palak Tiwari – from her first marriage before she decided to call it off following allegations of domestic violence against her husband. Her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli also didn't end up well and even though she's still fighting a legal case of domestic abuse against him, the two have been living separately for over two years now. Shweta and Abhinav are parents to Reyaansh Kohli who's four years old.

While speaking about how brave her kids are and how she might have just failed to protect their childhood and innocence, Shweta mentioned that sometimes she wonders if her kids are hiding some sort of pain or mental pressure from her. In her interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta said that she wants both her kids to grow up as happy human beings but she hasn't been able to provide them that kind of childhood, unfortunately.

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor recalled the time when Palak was just six years old and saw her father hitting her mother. Shweta went on to talk about the days when her four-year-old son got to know the meaning of police visits and court cases at such an innocent age.

“Palak saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me,” she explained.

Shweta said that she feels helpless because seeking legal help is the only way she’s left with at the end of her relationships. “Because how else can I do this, this is the only way for me to save myself. For a happy life and to get out of the mess that I am in, there is only one way. That is to be with my kids and go to the police and court. Till today I can’t understand how to save my kids from this situation,” she narrated.

The actor also went on to say that she has never stopped her kids from meeting their respective fathers but they themselves don’t want to see them. “I never tell them don’t talk to them. But they don’t and I don’t know why. Because they get scared, they are scared of this trauma, they want to be happy and I don’t blame them for it,” she said.