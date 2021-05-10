Cape Town: Actor Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli are hitting back-and-forth at each other publically after he accused her of leaving son Reyansh alone to participate in an action-based TV reality show Khatro Ke Khiladi. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared two disturbing videos of Abhinav physically abusing Shweta and their son Reyansh. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Suffers From Depression After Brother's Death, Writes a Heartbreaking Note From Cape Town

In the first video, she shared the CCTV footage of her society where she can be seen carrying Reyansh in her arms and walking as Abhinav follows her and tries to take away the little kid from her arms. In doing so, he pushes Shweta and uses his force due to which Shweta along with Reyansh sit on the floor. Also Read - Abhinav Kohli on Shweta Tiwari's Latest Claims: Paisa Hazam Bhi Kar Leti Ho...

In another video, Shweta’s son Reyansh can be seen hiding under the blanket as he feels scared. Sharing the post, Shweta wrote, “Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off). This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society.” Also Read - I Have a Husband! Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Troll Who Asks Her If She Has Particular Device To Click Such Photos

Watch Videos Here:

Shweta in an interview with Bollywood Bubble said that she had informed Abhinav about her plans for Khatro Ke Khiladi. “I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted,”she added. Shweta further added that she wanted to bring song Reyansh, his nanny, and her mother to South Africa along with her, but it was Abhinav who did not agree to this. Slamming Abhinav, Shweta said that he is ‘someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids’.

Reacting to the same, Abhinav said in an Instagram video, “When I was doing a show with Arjun Bijlani with whom you are in Cape Town, there were two other Balaji shows I did, and more recently, I transferred 40 per cent online from my account to yours and now you are saying that you are spending everything for the kids alone. Tum pehle hi bahut gir gayi thi aur grti hi ja rahi ho.”

“I’ve had enough. I have suffered due to her lies and wrong-doings. Shweta has said in an interview she had informed me that our kid is fine and with her family. Enough of lying, Shweta. If you had called me, then show me your call record because I have all of them. When you had messaged me for consent, I had replied that the kid would stay with me. People are dying due to Covid-19 and third wave is dangerous for kids. But you have left everything at this time to earn money. Is there any shortage of money? Even if you wanted to leave, why didn’t you leave the kid with me? I took care of him last time when he was infected with Covid-19. Now you have accepted that the kid is at a different location, but your PR and trolls lied to me that you have not left the kids at a hotel. Please tell them the truth. When I am his natural guardian, why are they with nani and his sister? Where is the kid? You have detained the kid at an undisclosed location. Mind you, law is slow, but not a joke. You can’t take it for a ride. You can’t keep lying, Shweta”, he added.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013. However, they soon parted their ways. Their son Reyansh is four years old.