Actor Shweta Tiwari’s personal life is yet again in news due to her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. The former couple is hitting back at each other with social media posts leaving fans speculating. Taking to Instagram, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor shared a slew of pictures with daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. The photo depicts her ‘whole world’ and it does not include her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli. Through the post, she also hints at the separation and that the couple has not patched-up yet. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Makes Cryptic Post, Abhinav Kohli Accuses Palak Tiwari For Deleting Her Public Statement

Earlier, she shared a line from a book that reads, “As long as the people who matter most know the truth, I don’t care about the rest. Get some sleep.”

The Kasauti Zindagi Ki actor also spoke with SpotboyE and said, “Aaj kal koi kuch bhi bol de, woh chapp jaata hai (No matter what one says, it gets printed). And this shows the capacity of lying.” She even cleared the air and said that she is not back with Abhinav.

Abhinav, on the other hand, accused Palak of deleting her public statement that states her mother Shweta was never a victim of domestic violence but she was and even mentioned that he never molested or touched her inappropriately.

It all started after Abhinav shared a screenshot of the conversation between him and Shweta dated on April 12, a day after the domestic violence case was filed against him by Shweta. He even uploaded a picture of the actor and wrote, “I read a few news articles today it is not @shweta.tiwari who has made the complaint. She has not even one complaint of domestic violence against me nor a single complaint of me speaking badly to her daughter against me in the last 12 years that I know her. On the 11th August 2019 she did not complain and the complaint has been read out by DCP Sahab on the same day which is on the internet.”



Dismissing the reports of domestic violence, he told TOI, “I totally stand by what I said. 11th August 2019 ko joh case file hua tha woh Shweta ne nahi file kiya tha and nor has she filed any complaint ever against me. So whatever our complaint is, the DCP of our zone has made a video and is on the internet.”

In August last year, Shweta left Abhinav and filed a police complaint alleging domestic violence. Back then, she had said, “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”