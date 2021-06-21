Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tiwari took to social media sharing pictures with her son Reyansh. This comes amid allegations by her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli who claimed that he wasn’t allowed to meet Reyansh on Father’s Day. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli: 'I Have Lost The Battle, Will Continue To Fight For My Son'

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town took to Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures of her son Reyansh. In the pictures, her son can be seen enjoying a rainy day with Palak Tiwari, who is Shweta's eldest child from her previous marriage to Raja Chaudhary. Palak too shared a picture of Shweta with Reyansh and appreciated her being their strength. "Thank you for raising us correctly and teaching us not just by preaching but through example what true strength is. Thank you for never letting the negativity get to you. You're my everything. You're the best parent in the whole world and we are so blessed to have you. @shwera.tiwari," Palak wrote.

This has come a day after Shweta's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accused her of not letting him meet their son Reyansh on Father's Day.

Abhinav has repeatedly accused Shweta Tiwari of leaving their son alone as she participates in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, Shweta has always maintained that she is in touch with her kids and that they her family is taking care of son Reyansh. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta said that she had informed Abhinav about her plans for Khatro Ke Khiladi. “I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted,” she had said.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been completed and Shweta is expected to come back to India soon.