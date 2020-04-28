Actor Shweta Tiwari, Vikaas Kalantri, Debina Bonnerjee and other popular TV stars have teamed up for a video which is about spreading awareness regarding coronavirus and following the right safety measures. However, the video seems to have unintentionally promoted domestic violence. It shows the stars hitting the screens of the camera that comes to appear like they are hitting another person who then continues to do the same, forming a chain. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Needs a 3-Year-old Baby For Upper Body Workout – Watch

Shweta uploaded the video along with other actors on her social media account by writing, "This was so much fun ALSO this is when someone says "I need to step out!!!" (sic)

The video begins by Shweta gesturing to hit the screen which appears as if she’s hitting Karan Veer Mehra who then hits someone who is revealed to be Rishina Kandhari. She uses a TV remote to hit at Priyanka Kalantri who then uses a broom to hit Vikaas Kalantri, and the attack goes on.

Even though the video was made with a positive intention and didn’t aim to hurt anyone, it appeared to be accidentally promoting domestic violence. Several users commented on how the video looks hilarious but it also promotes violence in these difficult times. While one user commented, “u are accidentally promoting domestic violence”, another user wrote, “What the hell is this? Rhetorical for physical abuse – though intended for the virus… didn’t like it” (sic)

Various actors and sportsmen recently teamed up to spread awareness about domestic violence in a video and asking the victims to speak up. The cases of domestic violence against women are reportedly on rise during the coronavirus lockdown considering most women who live with abusive men, are now ‘locked’ in unfortunate situations. Vidya Balan, Rahul Bose, Madhuri Dixit, Sachin Tendulkar, Shabana Azmi, Nandita Das, Sakhi Tanwar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Karan Johar among others came together to ask women to speak up against the abuse and others to report the cases of violence around them.