Cape Town: Actor Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, often teases fans with her stunning pictures or by sharing BTS Videos from the sets. On Wednesday morning, she took to Instagram to share her video from the sets of the show. In the video, she can be seen clad in a green tracksuit teamed up with a white sleeveless crop top and a pair of white sneakers. She also gives her fans a sneak peek into her vanity van. Once again, flaunting her perfectly toned abs, she looks hot, as always. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Hints When Will The Show Air On TV

The video has been shot by her co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. She captioned it, “Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot). (sic)” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi To End In Just 12 Episodes? Check Details Here

Earlier, she shared her photo in a pink tee and denim shorts. The pictures have been clicked by Arjun Bijlani.

Ever since, Shweta has lost oodles of weight, she keeps sharing photos flaunting her saratorial choices. A few days back, she shared her stunning pictures in a red striped crop top and denim.

Shweta is currently in Cape Town and is busy shooting for action-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has shed oodles of weight and keeps sharing her hot pictures on social media leaving fans gasping for breath. The new season comprises of TV stars such as Shweta, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, among others. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.