Gone are the days when we could only see Shweta Tiwari donning her coy and shy avatar as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has shed the traditional avatar to look absolutely fantastic in her latest photoshoot. Shweta is seen posing in a sparkly silver gown with a thigh-high slit as she posed for her new photoshoot on social media. Also Read - Tandav Actor Saif Ali Khan Looks Dapper in Rs 39K Bandhgala Jacket For a Photoshoot - Yay or Nay?

The photos of Shweta, who’s a mother of two, are currently going viral on Instagram. While the fans are amazed to see Shweta’s transformation, her industry colleagues are proud too. From Ekta Kapoor to Sana Khan and Dalljiet Kaur, several celebs took to Instagram to praise Shweta’s stunning photoshoot. Check out the photos here: Also Read - Parth Samthaan To Make His Big Bollywood Debut Opposite Alia Bhatt in Resul Pookutty's Piharwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

After rising to fame with her performance as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta did many TV shows. Her last appearance was alongside Varun Badola in Sony TV’s popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actor continues to impress with her appearances both on and off-screen. Shweta looks lovely in these photos and the audience has been showering a lot of love on her post.

Meanwhile, the actor is also in the buzz for her estranged relationship with Abhinav Kohli. The two are separated and Abhinav has alleged that despite his repeated attempts, he has not been able to meet their son Reyansh Kohli.

Your thoughts on Shweta’s photoshoot?