Actor Shweta Tiwari has set a new benchmark for women who are trying to look and feel healthier and trying to lose weight. The actor wrote a post on Instagram, praising her nutritionist in a long note. Shweta took to Instagram to write how she lost 10 kgs after a long journey that took a lot of determination, will-power, and courage to go on. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Transformation From Bahu to Babe Leaves Fans Surprised, Photos go Viral

Shweta wrote that it was a difficult journey but she wanted to be back in shape. The actor, who was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, added that she continued to eat well and got a customised diet plan as per her needs and requirements from her nutritionist. “I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape.. Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission!” (sic) she said. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's Estranged Husband Abhinav Kohli on Palak Tiwari's Sexual Harassment Allegations: Have Raised Her Like my Own Daughter

Shweta Tiwari looks fantastic in her new photoshoot. The actor looks visibly slimmer and healthier. The 40-year-old actor has been on a rigorous workout and diet schedule. Ever since she debuted in the industry with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actor emerged as one of the most loved faces all across the country.

Shweta’s transformation is incredible and we wish to see more women owning their bodies like her!