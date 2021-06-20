Mumbai: Marking Father’s Day 2021, Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli shared a new video on Instagram expressing his desire to meet his son Reyansh Kohli. He accused Shweta of leaving their son back at home for one and a half months without his parents for her new show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He says in the clip that Shweta will now be back in India next week. He also said that during the period Shweta was in Cape Town, he tried to meet his son but all went in vain. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Dances To 'Aaj Mein Upar' As She Shows How 'Freedom Looks Like', Palak Tiwari Drops Comment

He further accepts that he has lost the battle from his wife Shweta but he will continue to fight for his son, so that his son doesn't have to face such a situation in his life. He said, "I will fight and lose and lot of fights and battles but every failure will be a learning experience for me."

He captioned the post, "Bahot achi baat hai ki auraton ki suraksha ke liye special Laws hain lekin ab mardon ke bachav ke liye Laws chahiye jo unhe bachon ko baap se door rakhne se aur false cases se bachain."

Meanwhile, Abhinav said that Shweta Tiwari will be back in India by June 21-22, which also hints at her elimination from the stunt-based show.

As Abhinav accuses her of leaving their son behind for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she maintained that she has been in touch with her children, Palak and Reyansh, while she was shooting abroad. She has even shared screenshots of her video calls with her kids.

Earlier, Shweta in an interview with Bollywood Bubble said that she had informed Abhinav about her plans for Khatro Ke Khiladi. “I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted,” she added. Shweta further added that she wanted to bring song Reyansh, his nanny, and her mother to South Africa along with her, but it was Abhinav who did not agree to this. Slamming Abhinav, Shweta said that he is ‘someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids’.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013. However, they soon parted their ways. Their son Reyansh is four years old.