Actor Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has once again alleged that she's keeping their son Reyaansh away from him. In his latest interview with Times of India, Abhinav mentioned that Shweta has taken Reyaansh to an 'undisclosed' location and he can't trace his four-year-old son.

The relationship between Shweta and Abhinav went sour two years back when it was reported that the actor had filed a domestic violence case against Abhinav, also making the allegations that he sexually harassed her daughter Palak Tiwari. The man denied all the allegations then and maintained that he has always treated Palak like his own daughter. Reiterating the same now and elaborating a bit more on the allegations, Abhinav said, "Whenever I think of the case that Palak and Shweta have filed against me, the only thing that comes to my mind is chee (yuck). I have raised her. I looked after her when Shweta went to the Bigg Boss house. When she was doing Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao I was there. When she was shooting for Parrvarrish I brought up the girl. Getting Palak admitted to Singapore International school."

He went on to say that Palak has been a very confident girl since always and he's proud of the way she has been brought up but he never thought he would have to face such allegations for making her his family. "They have put the sexual harassment allegations against a man who has raised the girl like his own daughter. Palak made her mother comfortable about bold scenes saying that what are you feeling embarrassed and ashamed about. We watched such movies and have grown up on it. Lovu (Palak) had said this in an interview. That girl is so confident. She has been raised in that environment. You are saying I was mistreating that girl. You made this FIR only to put me behind bars. And one day after the arrest, Shweta threatens me that now see how I get a divorce from you. In fact, one month before the incident, Shweta had warned me, you wait and see how I bring my daughter in front and get the divorce. Palak's career was going to start and she used her daughter to get rid of me. She had warned me but I did not pay attention to it," he explained.

Abhinav said that Reyaansh had been living with him and his mother throughout the time when Shweta was recovering from COVID-19 and then one day, she took him away. He said that he even went on to the sets of her show to see his son but she didn’t let him and he hasn’t been able to meet his son ever since.